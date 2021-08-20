‘Things are worsening’: Riley Hospital for Children sees record number of kids hospitalized with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Riley Hospital for Children is seeing a record number of hospitalizations of children with COVID-19.

“Things are worsening, sad to say,” said Dr. John Christenson, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Riley.

Inside the emergency room, beds are filling up with COVID-19 cases.

“What we’re seeing in the past several weeks is a constant increase in the number of people who are getting hospitalizations, especially among adult colleagues and children hospitalized,” said Christenson. “Today is the highest we’ve had in several months.”

“All of it is the delta variant,” said Christenson. “At the same time, we’re seeing other respiratory viruses, too.”

In the last week, the emergency room has had 70 children test positive for COVID-19.

“Several of these children are in the intensive care unit, so we know they are quite sick,” said Christenson.

He says parents should encourage their child to wear a mask, regardless of school guidelines.

“I know a lot of people are trying to fight this, but what’s worse: being in quarantine, staying home, and not being able to get the education you need, or going to school and getting the education you need with a mask on?”