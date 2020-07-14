Toilet paper sales skyrocketed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic

“Out of Stock” signs are seen inside a Waitrose supermarket in Southampton, United Kingdom. After spates of “panic buying” cleared supermarket shelves of items like toilet paper and cleaning products, stores across the UK have introduced limits on purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sales numbers for toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic are staggering.

Demand spiked 845% when the pandemic was officially declared in the U.S. as Americans stocked up in the face of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

The “panic buying” strained the supply. According to Business Insider, product sales spiked, leading to 1.45 billion in sales in a single month.

From March 2 to May 2, toilet paper sales were up 71% across the U.S., making it the most-purchased item at grocery stores. It’s entirely possible that sales would have continued at the record-breaking clip—if it hadn’t been for empty shelves.

The U.S. wasn’t the only country scrambling for TP. Business Insider reported that Norway, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia each saw a run on toilet paper.

The unprecedented demand led to changes in how companies are operating–and those appeared to work. While 73$% of grocery stores were out of toilet paper in March, that number dropped to 48% in May, according to Business Insider.