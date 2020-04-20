Tom Hanks ‘wiped out’ by coronavirus, says wife Rita Wilson suffered more severe symptoms

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It wiped him out—but his wife had it much worse.

Actor Tom Hanks opened up about his experience with COVID-19. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, caught the coronavirus while filming a movie in Australia.

In an interview with the National Defense Radio Show, Hanks said he was “wiped out” by the virus, suffering from severe body aches and fatigue. His wife experienced much harsher symptoms.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks said. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

The nausea was the result of COVID-19 and side effects from hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug his wife was given, Hanks said.

They were isolated in the hospital to prevent them from spreading the coronavirus to anyone else and spent two weeks in quarantine.

The couple tested positive in early March and became among the first celebrities known to have the coronavirus. Both recovered and are now back in Los Angeles.