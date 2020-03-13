U-Haul offers free self-storage to college students affected by coronavirus outbreak

A growing number of colleges and universities nationwide are switching to online classes for the rest of the semester and aren’t allowing students on campus. As a result, many students aren’t sure what to do with their belongings.

U-Haul is stepping forward with an offer of goodwill. Students impacted by unforeseen changes at their universities can get free self-storage for 30 days.

U-Haul says the free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability.

