U.S. military support coming to Indiana hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 15% across the US compared to data from the previous two weeks. (Getty Images)

More help for Indiana’s healthcare workers will come from the U.S. military, after FEMA requested more military medical personnel be deployed to civilian hospitals.

About 40 personnel will form two teams, one heading to Indiana, the other to Wisconsin.

These teams include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.

According to a release from the headquarters of the U.S. Army North in San Antonio, Texas, a 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will be sent to University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic

and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R.

Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we

must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported

states and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the

front lines.”

The effort already includes ten teams in five other states, which will continue to support hospitals and healthcare workers.