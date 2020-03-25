UAW: Worker at Kokomo Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant died of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. -- The United Automobiles Workers union announced Tuesday that a worker at a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Kokomo has died after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement from president Rory L. Gamble, UAW reported that a worker at a FCA plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, also died after contracting the virus.

The statement reads in part:

I have much to update you on today as we all work through this very difficult time. First of all, I want to extend sincere sympathies from myself and the entire International Executive Board for the families of two of our members, one at FCA Kokomo, IN, and one at FCA Sterling Heights, MI, who have lost their lives to this virus. This is a terrible tragedy for our entire UAW family. I want you to know that we are working around the clock with companies in every sector, health officials and governmental agencies across this nation to keep our members and our communities safe. UAW President Rory L. Gamble

Last week, the Big 3 automakers, Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, started shutting down manufacturing plants across the country in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 12, officials with Fiat Chrysler announced that they are working with local health authorities after one of their employees at the Kokomo transmission plant tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, FCA declined to comment on the death of one of their workers "out of respect for the privacy of the family and those impacted by this situation," but stated that there are no additional confirmed cases in their Indiana facilities.

