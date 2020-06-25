Union makes demands to help protect essential workers as COVID-19 cases rise

LOGANSPORT — The first coronavirus case was reported in Indiana on March 6, and since then cases have exploded, retail stores and meat-processing plants shut down and healthcare workers have worked vigorously.

As the numbers begin to rise again across the country, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union is working to keep essential workers safe.

“Even though we’re over 100 days in this pandemic, the fact is COVID-19 and its crisis that is created, it hasn’t passed. We all know it’s growing in some states,” said UFCW International President Marc Perrone.

Perrone is speaking out about the lack of enforcement from federal, state and local governments when it comes to keeping frontline workers safe. More particularly those in retail, meat-processing plants and healthcare, where 238 people have died.

“What’s missing is true enforcement as I indicated earlier on these safety standards,” said Perrone.

They’re making demands, first asking that these essential workers be paid a minimum of $15 an hour. Second, make mandates to enforce the use of face masks. Lastly, a national public registry where companies report how many died, become sick or exposed.

“In the 12 years I’ve been working here, I have never seen anything like this,” said Tyson Food employee Dennis Medbourn.

The plant shut down April 23 and Medbourn was one of 900 employees who tested positive. They opened again on May 7 with limited production.

But prior to the shutdown, they put up plexiglass shields and handed out washable masks. Melbourne says it could’ve happened sooner.

“By the time most of these things were done, it was too late to have an impact. If it had been sooner, maybe I wouldn’t have gotten sick,” said Medbourne.

He says three employees at Tyson Foods died, and the fear is still in the air.

“There are still people at the plant at risk of getting it, which means there are still people coming to work every day in fear,” said Medbourne.

In order to rid this fear, he believes more needs to be done as far as testing and slowing down the line speeds in the plants.

“No one should have to get seriously ill or die, not when they can be protected,” said Medbourne.

Tyson Food sent us a statement in response:

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their families and our communities.

Since the creation of our internal coronavirus task force in mid-January, we have implemented many measures to protect the health and safety of our team members. This included temporarily relaxing our attendance policy to encourage those who were not feeling well to stay home.

We have collaborated with government and public health officials to put in place enhanced safety precautions and installed protective social distancing measures that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance. These include:

Conducting wellness health screening of all team members each time they arrive at the facility, checking for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath in addition to continuing to check team members’ temperatures.

The supply of protective facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are worn.

Workstation dividers installed and the use of face shields for team members where barriers cannot physically be implemented.

Additional dedicated social distance monitors stationed throughout the facility during all shifts to help ensure team members adhere to safety protocols and social distancing requirements.

Since we worked with health officials to conduct facility-wide testing of our Logansport back in April we’ve seen significant improvement. We are aware of no positive cases of any team member currently working in our facility. Any team member who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work and we currently have very few cases. If a positive case is identified, any team member who was determined to be in close contact is notified and a health assessment completed.“