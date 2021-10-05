Vaccine clinic reopens at Hamilton County Fairgrounds

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department is reopening its vaccination clinic at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, along with booster doses, will be given during the mass vaccination clinic.

“Booster vaccines are currently limited to those who received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago,” said Christian Walker, the health department’s emergency preparedness coordinator.

Health officials remind everyone that only those 65 and older, those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions 5. or those who work in high-risk settings are eligible for the Pfizer booster.

As of Oct. 5, there were 222,582 fully vaccinated people in Hamilton County, about 62% of the county’s total population.

The clinic will be open five days a week, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The Hamilton County health department says walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

You can make an appointment on the state’s website.