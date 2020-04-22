Vice President Mike Pence visiting GM Kokomo plant next week

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to the General Motors facility in Kokomo next week.

According to his office, Pence will highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic. His visit is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

He’ll return to Washington, D.C., that evening.

GM partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce the ventilators. The government ordered 30,000 units; the first order was delivered last week to hospitals in Illinois.

The two companies announced their partnership on March 20.