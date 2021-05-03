Virtual job fair aims to help find work for Hoosiers impacted by pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Several employers in Indianapolis are taking part in a DiversityX virtual job fair Monday aimed to help find new opportunities for those without work due to the pandemic.

The nation experienced unprecedented job loss and furloughs, but according to one economy professor at Indiana University, the Hoosier state has been recovering nicely.

The latest state unemployment numbers had ticked down to around 4.5 to 4.7%. That’s still about one point above where it was pre-pandemic.

According to IU Kelly School of Business assistant professor Andrew Butters, many people had to leave the workforce to take care of the elderly, and other dependents including school aged children during the pandemic. Many of them are just now starting to look for work again.

“These job fairs and these opportunities to make sure firms that are looking for employees and employees that are looking for opportunities to move into new companies or new roles [find each other]. There’s a focal point that can be found and shared,” said Butters.

“After COVID with unemployment going up, this is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with dozens of employers who are recruiting all at once,” said John Miraglia, DiversityX’s business development manager. “[Employers may] review job opportunities and interview on the spot.”

Butters says Indiana has done well to recover because of the amount of manufacturing jobs it has to offer.

The job fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Once you register, you can use the resume building tool to help put together your work experience. You can register here.

If you plan on attending you should dress for success because employers can do video interviews on the spot.