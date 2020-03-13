Visitor restrictions in place at central Indiana hospitals because of coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus numbers continue to rise. As of Friday morning, there have been 64 people tested for the coronavirus and 12 confirmed cases. As a result, health care facilities are taking extra steps to keep patients safe.

Some only allow visitors in the most extreme cases, like if someone is terminally ill.

It’s hard to hear, but health officials say this is necessary.

Some people understand the extreme measures, but others say they find it excessive. So families and caregivers ask everyone not to think about how the virus would affect you; instead, think about how it may affect others, like high-risk patients.

The following hospitals have visitor restrictions in place: Riley Children’s Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent, Franciscan Health, Riverview Health (Noblesville), Community Health Network, Veterans Administration, and IU Health.

These are the restrictions:

Only parents or legal guardians can visit

Anyone under 18 is not permitted

Patients have to stay in their unit unless testing is being done

Also, if you have any flu-like symptoms, stay away. As the coronavirus spreads, stricter measures are possible.

Hospitals say families can stay in touch in other ways, like Facetiming or calling.

Senior living facilities statewide also restricted visitor access. Right now, many allow no visitors.

Their concern is elderly patients with compromised immune systems or other medical conditions when coronavirus could be deadly.

It’s impossible to say how long these restrictions will last. Before you head to any hospital or care facility, check with them on their specific policy. Remember, the restrictions are in place to keep patients at healthy as possible.