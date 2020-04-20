Walmart now requiring employees to wear masks, face coverings at work

Walmart workers are now required to wear masks.

The policy, announced last week, went into effect Monday.

Associates at Walmart stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers and corporate offices are required to masks or other face coverings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are also strongly encouraged to wear masks when shopping at Walmart stores.

Walmart said it’s “simply in everyone’s best interest” to wear masks:

We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted. The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus. Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.

The company said employees can bring their own face coverings as long as they meet certain guidelines. Walmart will also provide workers with masks.

Walmart told employees “it’s important to remember that face coverings are simply an additional health precaution” to be used in conjunction with washing hands and practicing social distancing.

Walmart has previously imposed limits on how many customers can be inside a store at the same time. The company also has special pickup hours for first responders and vulnerable customers.

On Monday, we will begin requiring associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work. This includes our stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and corporate offices. We’ll be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us. https://t.co/li0FiEWIqU pic.twitter.com/kbu1ROlosc — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) April 18, 2020