‘We’re working on it!’ Dr Pepper acknowledges soda shortage

Is Dr Pepper harder to find these days?

According to the company that makes it, that’s the case.

Dr Pepper tweeted Monday that it was working to stock shelves while balancing worker safety during the pandemic.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

“We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety or our employees,” the company said.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.”

USA Today reported that companies face a crunch when it comes to aluminum cans. While material itself is not a problem, keeping up with the “unprecedented demand” has been.

The Can Manufacturers Institute (the industry’s trade group) and the Aluminum Association (another industry group) told USA Today that the industry saw increased demand before and “especially during” the pandemic.

Most of the worry about shortages came at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was hard to find toilet paper. The makers of Charmin haven’t forgotten.

“Welcome to the club. We feel your pain,” the brand tweeted in response to Dr Pepper’s statement.

Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.😉 — Charmin (@Charmin) August 10, 2020