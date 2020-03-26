Westfield father believes he has COVID-19; shortage prevents him from getting tested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A Westfield father said his doctors believe he has COVID-19, but he cannot get a test to prove it.

It is a problem we keep hearing about as Indiana struggles with a limited supply.

Heather Stephens takes photos of her two sons, Brody and Cooper, to share with her husband, Shawn.

Right now, the only way the kids can see their dad is through a window so they don't get sick too. Shawn has been living in the basement since last week when he developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Since the family is now in self-isolation, it was best for us to talk to Shannon over Facetime.

"Last Thursday afternoon, he came up to me and told me he wasn’t feeling good. He was just feeling off," she said.

She said his fever spiked to 103 degrees the next day. Doctors told him it is likely he has coronavirus.

"It’s depressing," said Shawn. "I am quarantined inside a quarantine."

Shawn will probably never really know if he has it because it is unlikely he will get tested.

"I have mixed feelings. If they are low on tests, I don’t want to be tested. It does not make any sense. I am low risk," he said."

Dr. Julia Compton, president of Hancock Physician Network, said she understands the frustration. She said the hard part about all of this is different aspects of the test kits are on a national shortage.

Right now, Dr. Compton said her physician network is following guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health. That means they only give tests to people who are critically ill, healthcare workers or patients who live in a group setting.

She believes it will impact how well we flatten the curve once more people get tested.

"If you test COVID-19 positive, I think it really drives home the impact of self-quarantine and social distancing," she said.

It is something Heather and Shawn are practicing in their own home. She always goes down to the basement with a mask and gloves, and her counters are covered with cleaning supplies.

"It is hard. I am exhausted and just trying to keep my kids healthy and myself healthy as well," said Heather.