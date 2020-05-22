What to expect as most of Indiana enters Stage 3 of the governor’s reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that most of the state would enter Stage 3 of the Back on Track Indiana reopening plan Friday.

Here’s a look at the executive order, which does have a few differences compared to the original guidelines released for Stage 3.

Date change

The state’s original plan called for Stage 3 to begin on May 24. Holcomb moved the date up by two days to Friday, May 22. Some of the state’s hardest-hit counties—Marion, Lake and Cass—won’t enter Stage 3 until June 1, according to the order.

Retail stores, malls and food courts

Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing. Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers back in business

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, martial arts studios, and like facilities may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings. No contact activities are permitted.

Dine-in service

Restaurants and bars with restaurant services may continue to operate at 50% capacity, but bar seating must remain closed.

Hair and nail salons

Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors may continue to be open by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines.

Still not showing at your local theater

The original Stage 3 guidelines called for movie theaters to reopen at half capacity. However, the governor’s executive order keeps movie theaters closed until Stage 4, when they’re likely to reopen with other entertainment businesses.

Playgrounds remain closed

Playgrounds were expected to reopen during Stage 3. However, that has been delayed. The state has not set a tentative date for reopening.

Adult day service

Adult day services from the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services can reopen June 1. No previous reopening date had been determined.

K-12 school buildings

While K-12 facilities remain closed for school-related activities, day care facilities and day care facilities at schools are encouraged to open as part of Stage 3.

Certain sports facilities and community pools

Community tennis and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, YMCA programs, and similar facilities may open with social gathering and social distancing guidelines in place.

Community pools may open according to CDC guidance.

Campgrounds and state park inns

Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions. State park inns reopen.

Youth summer day camps may open on June 1.

Recreational sports

Community recreational youth and adult sports may resume practices and conditioning, adhering to social gathering and social distancing guidelines.

Contact sports, such as football, basketball, and wrestling, where players typically come into contact with other players, are not permitted. Conditioning and non-contact drills may take place.

Raceways

Raceways may open with no spectators.