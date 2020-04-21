Where’s your money? Why millions are still waiting on their coronavirus stimulus payments from the government

The federal government says it’s sent out 80 million stimulus payments via direct deposit so far, but many Americans are still waiting on their payment and want to know where their money is.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, the first round of payments went out via direct deposit last week to people whose information the IRS had on file from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

The first round also included Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information.

The next round of payments will go to people who’ve recently provided the agency with their direct deposit information through the Get My Payment portal on the IRS website. There is a separate tool for people who don’t normally file taxes.

If you haven’t received stimulus money yet, you should receive it in the next few weeks, according to a memo from the committee.

Direct deposit is the quickest way to get the money, and the government urges people to use the Get My Payment tool to check on the status of their money and enter their direct deposit information.

However, many users are reporting problems with the tool, which says it can’t track the status of their payment or determine their eligibility.

If you’ve received information saying your status information is unavailable, that doesn’t mean you won’t receive money, an IRS spokesman told CNBC. If you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and are eligible, you will get a payment.

Paper checks started going out this week to eligible Americans whose direct deposit information the government didn’t have. Those checks will go to people with lower incomes first. It could take up to 20 weeks before all the paper checks are mailed.

People who receive Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability insurance benefits and did not file a tax return in the last two years will start receiving their payments by direct deposit at the end of April. The memo said all adult SSI recipients will receive their stimulus money by early May at the latest.

People who filed their taxes with companies like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and TurboTax could see their payments delayed, according to the Washington Post.

Without a doubt, there are a lot of payments to send:

Treasury and the IRS initially estimated that there would be 171 million rebate payments under the CARES Act and that 101 million of these payments would be paid by paper check unless the IRS receives direct deposit information for these payments before a paper check is mailed. However, these estimates seem low given the following populations:

145-150 million taxpayers who file returns below the CARES Act income thresholds;

25-30 million Social Security beneficiaries and SSI recipients who do not file returns;

14-15 million non-filers who are below the filing threshold

6 million veterans (undetermined number of non-filers); and

500,000-600,000 individuals who receive benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board (undetermined number of non-filers).