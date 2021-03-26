While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus update for March 26

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Mobile vaccine clinic. Eastern Star Church is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible Hoosiers on Friday and Saturday.

It will be held at the church’s care center at 5719 Massachusetts Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

According to the church, all time slots have already been filled. Workers from IU Health will run the clinic and administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Marion County restrictions. When Hoosiers all across Indiana pull off their face coverings and crowd in closer than six feet as COVID-19 statewide restrictions are relaxed on April 6, Marion County residents will stay masked up and a few feet away as local guidelines will remain in effect.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he will consult with Marion County Public Health Director Doctor Virginia Caine before determining if Indianapolis residents can pull off their masks and go elbow-to-elbow in public this spring.

“With the NCAA Tournament in town for another couple of weeks, with a lot of our students and family members who are enjoying spring break in perhaps other parts of the country, I know that Dr. Caine, and I certainly agree with her, is very interested in seeing what our experience will be, what those numbers will be, when we get beyond these events.”

$420M in COVID relief. As part of the massive $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in March, the city of Indianapolis will receive a portion of the money allocated to help local governments.

“That’s the point of this bill, to stimulate the economy, and I’m all for that,” said Ken Clark, Indianapolis City Controller.

The State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds legislation, a part of the new American Rescue Plan, was signed by President Biden on March 11. This bill provides $350 billion to state and local governments to address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments from the federal government will be split into two portions and distributed at least 12 months apart.

Pfizer testing young Americans. Drugmaker Pfizer announced Thursday that it has begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on healthy children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

“Pfizer has deep experience in advancing clinical trials of vaccines in children and infants and is committed to improving the health and well-being of children through thoughtfully designed clinical trials,” the company said in a statement to Nexstar.

Phase 1 begins with an “open-label dose-finding study” to determine the ideal dosage of the vaccine for a total of 144 children.