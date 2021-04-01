While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 1

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Second IMS clinic. The gates will open Thursday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This time, IMS is teaming up with IU Health to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It’s the second large-scale vaccination distribution at the track. In March, IMS and the state department of health held a four-day event where more than 16,000 people got the single dose J&J vaccine.

15M doses lost. Human error led to a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined roughly 15 million future doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reports.

Workers at Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer for AstraZeneca and J&J, conflated the main ingredients for coronavirus vaccines, according to the paper. The J&J doses that are being distributed across the U.S. now were all created in the Netherlands under federal approval, so the error won’t effect the current flow of vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine for children. On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in children as young as 12 years old.

The phase three clinical trial enlisted 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. Half of the children were given a placebo and half where given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart.

Preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated children compared to 18 positive cases among those given the placebo.

Third leading cause of death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020.

The preliminary data, released Wednesday, estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic caused about 375,000 American deaths in 2020.

Ahead of COVID-19 were heart disease, which killed 690,000 people last year, and cancer, which killed 598,000, the CDC said.