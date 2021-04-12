While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 12

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Johnson County Jail. The Johnson County Jail will begin vaccinating inmates for COVID-19 on Monday, following eight inmates testing positive for the virus over the weekend.

The inmates will receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The jail is currently on lockdown for the safety and security of the facility and to stop the spread of the virus, according to jail officials.

Pop-up site in Hamilton County. A total of 945 Hoosiers had a chance to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated at a pop-up site in Hamilton County on Sunday.

“I think the word of the day is teamwork,” said Hamilton County Health Department’s Public Health Preparedness Coordinator, Christian Walker.

Teamwork makes the dream work in Hamilton County especially when the goal is to vaccinate up to 1,000 Hoosiers. Walker says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a gamechanger and perfect for quick pop-up sites like this with 150 volunteers.

Georgia shut down. Georgia has reportedly become the third state to shut down a vaccination site using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to adverse reactions.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that eight people experienced adverse reactions on Wednesday after receiving the shot.

Colleges divided. U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.

Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms.

But some colleges are leaving the decision to students, and others believe they can’t legally require vaccinations. At Virginia Tech, officials determined that they can’t because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only allowed the emergency use of the vaccines and hasn’t given them its full approval.