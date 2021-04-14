While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 14

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

J&J vaccine hesitancy. With the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine officially on hold following health concerns from rare blood clots, both Hoosiers and local health experts fear it could make people hesitant to get vaccinated.

“These kinds of news of stories don’t help convince people that these vaccines are safe,” explains Dr. Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health Informatics at the Regenstrief Institute, “What we’re finding out right now is are their special populations for whom the vaccines may put them at a slightly higher risk of a condition? That is not necessarily fatal.”

Dixon says what we are seeing with the J&J vaccine is simply the scientific process playing out in real time. So far six women have come down with rare blood clots in relation to the vaccine.

What to do if you got the J&J vaccine. While officials investigate the blood clot side effects, those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are wondering – what should I do?

The FDA and CDC are recommending that those who have gotten this vaccine monitor themselves for three weeks after receiving the shot. If you experience any of these side effects, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider:

Severe headache

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

IMS switches to Moderna. The Indiana State Department of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use, including the clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a temporary pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state says it has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The health department will be sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine to IMS, so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption. The clinic will continue through Sunday.

Moderna vaccine after 6 months. The Moderna COVID-19 remains effective even after 6 months, the company said in a Tuesday update on its ongoing clinical trials.

The study looked at 33 healthy adult participants in the Phase 1 study of Moderna’s vaccine at six months following the final dose.

Multiple analyses determined that COVID-19 antibodies persisted for at least six months after the second dose, the company said in a press release. The vaccine’s efficacy was found to be greater than 90 percent against all COVID-19 cases and greater than 95 percent against severe cases of the virus.

$3,000 child tax credit latest. The head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. That means new advance monthly payments of as much as $300 per child could begin flowing to lower-income families this summer.

Individuals who make less than $75,000 or married couples who make less than $150,000 and file jointly will be eligible for the full tax credit per qualifying child.

Similar to the stimulus checks, the credit will phase out for people who make more than that, with individuals who earn $95,000 and married, joint-filers who make $170,000 not eligible for the financial boost.