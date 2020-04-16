While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Reopening the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump said he would soon release guidelines for reopening the U.S. economy.

The president has created a task force to study the matter and decide how best to ease certain social distancing guidelines. Business leaders have cautioned that more testing and PPE are needed before employees can return to work.

Indiana’s economy. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana’s return to economic normalcy would be a gradual process.

The governor insisted the state would follow a data-driven approach, with parts of the economy opening on a rolling basis.

Mental health concerns. While physical health has taken center stage during the pandemic, mental health services shouldn’t be ignored.

Providers are increasingly turning to telehealth services to help those in need of counseling for mental health concerns and addiction.

Birthday surprise. A 95-year-old Noblesville woman hasn’t been able to get out of the house because of the pandemic.

Her family organized a surprise parade in which friends and relatives drove by to wish her a happy birthday!