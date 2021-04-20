While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 20

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

All adults eligible. The White House announced Monday that anyone 16 years and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, meeting President Biden’s April 19 eligibility goal.

“More than half of all adults in America have now received at least one shot,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday’s briefing. “More than 32% of adults are fully vaccinated. 81% of seniors have at least one, and just about two thirds are fully vaccinated.”

The announcement comes just a week after the Food and Drug Administration paused production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of a rare blood clot condition.

Stimulus money for Indiana schools. The Indiana Department of Education announced the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will get as part of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The allocations total nearly $1.8 billion in total. A breakdown of the estimates per school can be found here.

Planning allocations for non-public schools will be released later this spring. Officials expect those funds will total an additional $78 million.

Immune system. If someone gets a headache or feels a bit under the weather after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s become common to hear them say something like “Oh, it just means my immune system is really working hard.”

On the flip side, when people don’t notice any side effects, they sometimes worry the shot isn’t doing its job or their immune system isn’t reacting at all.

Is there any link between what you can notice after a vaccine and what’s happening on the cellular level inside your body?

Robert Finberg is a physician who specializes in infectious diseases and immunology at the Medical School at the University of Massachusetts. He explains how this perception doesn’t match the reality of how vaccines work.

German clinic for long haulers. Located in Heiligendamm, the north German seaside clinic specializes in helping people with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and cancer.

Over the past year it has become a major rehabilitation center for COVID-19 patients, treating 600 people from across Germany, according to its medical director, Dr. Joerdis Frommhold.

Some of her patients came close to death and now have to relearn how to breathe properly, rebuild their stamina and overcome a host of neurological problems associated with severe illness.