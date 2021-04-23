While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 23

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Lucas Oil Stadium. Lucas Oil Stadium opens its doors as a mass COVID-19 clinic site today. The clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are still available at the home of the Indianapolis Colts. You can preregister online or try your luck with a limited number of walk-on appointments. Officials say doses are not guaranteed, so they recommend signing up ahead of time.

Officials originally said Lucas Oil will also be the site for the second dose of people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, it was recently announced IMS is opening up more dates next month for vaccine appointments.

Johnson & Johnson meeting. The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be lifted by today. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel will meet to discuss the next step.

A pause was recommended by the CDC and FDA after six women who received the vaccine developed blood clots.

The panel’s recommendation could come with adding warnings about the risk of blood clots.

25% capacity for Indians. Baseball is back in Indy after taking a season off for the coronavirus. The Indians will have a 25% fan capacity for home games this season, as well as updated COVID protocols.

“As you get into the park, stanchions on the concourse [will direct] one-way traffic going each direction. [If we] get into the concessions, [there will be] pre-packaged goods,” Cheyne Reiter, Indians Director of Communications.

“Masks are required as you come in to the stadium. Only way you can take your mask off is if you are eating or drinking.”

Vaccine passports ban. A bill headed to the governor’s desk would ban state and local government-issued COVID-19 vaccine passports.

It means Indiana cannot require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine or even give you a government-issued document saying you’ve been vaccinated.

Right now, no government entity is issuing a vaccination passport and no one in government is trying to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hamilton County hotline. The Hamilton County Health Department is working to prevent COVID-19 vaccines from going bad.

The department said that it has noticed a sharp increase in the number of people who are not showing up for their COVID-19 vaccinations. This can potentially mean wasted vaccines.

“We’re averaging as many as 50 no-shows a day,” says Christian Walker, the health department’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “Unfortunately, that puts us in a bad position as we don’t want to risk losing a dose because we opened a vial and don’t have an arm to put it in.”