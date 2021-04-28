While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 28

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Mask guidance. If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors as long as you are not in a big crowd.

President Joe Biden made this announcement from the White House after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance. The president says the CDC is convinced that the odds of getting the virus while outdoors is very low as long as people are vaccinated.

This announcement comes as more than 1.7 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Symptoms post-vaccine. You may have heard that those who have already been sick with COVID-19 experience worse symptoms after receiving the vaccine. But is this accepted by the medical community, or is it just a myth?

According to Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, there is some observational data that those who’ve had COVID-19 get pretty symptomatic after their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.

On the other hand, “most people that haven’t had COVID-19, take the first shot, no problem,” he said. “Don’t react, maybe have a sore arm. And then their second shot, they can be symptomatic with fevers, chills, kind of feeling rundown.”

Travel options. After a year of sheltering from COVID-19, many are anxious to get back out and explore the world. But with the global pandemic still limiting travel, which vacation destinations should U.S. travelers be considering?

Since the pandemic began spreading across the globe in 2019, over 146 million people have been infected and over 3 million have died worldwide. Countries responded with strict travel advisories and regulations, making it seemingly impossible to visit and plan excursions.

Child dies during Hawaiian vacation. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death.

The boy, who was 10 years old or younger, has underlying health conditions. He and his parents were visiting Hawaii from another state. Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawaii.

The boy experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arrival and was taken to a hospital where he died.