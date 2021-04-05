While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

IPS returns to in-person learning. All Indianapolis Public Schools’ students return to full in-person learning on Monday. Pre-K through 6th grade students have been back to the classroom full time since last January.

Middle school and high school students were on a hybrid schedule of remote and in-person learning.

Families who are not comfortable sending their students back and would still like to do remote learning have that option. They just need to contact their child’s school directly.

Rental assistance. Indianapolis’ Rental Assistance Program will reopen on Monday, April 5.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal eviction moratorium through the end of June.

Renters are encouraged to submit their information on the waitlist on this website. People on the waitlist will have the first opportunities to apply.

Plus-up stimulus checks. The Internal Revenue Service has begun issuing what are being called ‘plus-up stimulus checks’ as part of the latest round of relief payments. The batch being distributed this week includes four million payments totaling $10 billion.

The latest round of stimulus provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

Second dose. It’s widely known that the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines come with more side effects, including headache, fever and chills.

Even then, you shouldn’t skip it, says Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University.

“For the two-dose vaccines, we know that the first dose is at least partially protective and probably significantly so, but we only have data for the short term — a month or two from receiving the vaccine,” Liu said.