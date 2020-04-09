While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 9

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic for April 9, 2020.

Stay-at-home order may have limited injuries during severe weather. Strong storms swept through central Indiana Wednesday night, leaving behind a trail of damage.

Mooresville was one of the hardest-hit areas. Division Chief John Robinson of the Mooresville Fire Department said several businesses sustained significant damage.

There were no injuries. Robinson said people would usually be visiting downtown businesses when the storms came through. With the pandemic and stay-at-home order, businesses were empty.

“A lot of times we have some small restaurants downtown here and folks would be in those under normal circumstances. Luckily, because of the virus everyone was gone. Honestly, that’s sort of a blessing.”

Veterinarian’s mission to get surgical masks to front-line workers. Surgical masks are among the items in short supply for healthcare workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus.

Now, a local veterinarian has a mission to get her surgical masks into the hands of those doctors and nurses, and she’s calling on others to do the same.

“There’s such a shortage, and I know they’re all fearful of what happens when they run out of their inventory,” said Dr. Mary Marcotte, a veterinarian with Cherished Life Animal Rescue in Carmel and Animal Care Alliance in Richmond.

Survivor describes battle against COVID-19. Shawn Stephens tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms initially on March 19.

Besides three days, Stephens has self-isolated in his basement while he suffered through severe symptoms like fevers topping off at 102 to 103 degrees and painful coughs.

“I was just absolutely miserable,” Stephens recalled. “I mean, I could barely lift my head off the pillow. It felt like I had glass in my lungs. Coughing felt like I was getting hit with shrapnel.”

Stephens described himself as a healthy adult, only battling the flu a handful of times in his life. But this was brutal. He battled painful symptoms for 12 days. Stephens said his doctor told him he had a moderate case of COVID-19 and could expect to see symptoms come and go for three to six weeks.

Courage and faith. A 103-year-old Italian woman recovered from COVID-19, crediting courage and faith with helping her pull through.

Ada Zanusso said she was in bed for about a week with a fever. Her doctor said she wasn’t eating and it appeared she wouldn’t make it. But Zanusso’s indomitable spirit helped her survive.

While she remains in isolation, she hopes to take a “lovely walk” and watch her great-grandchildren play once the country lifts its lockdown.