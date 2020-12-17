While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 17

FDA meeting today to discuss Moderna vaccine. The FDA is set to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss Moderna’s vaccine.

Americans can expect the approval to be even faster than the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved last week after the FDA panel met on Thursday, December 10.

There’s a chance the Moderna vaccine could be approved by Friday or even earlier.

This vaccine is said to be 94.5 percent effective and requires two doses four weeks apart. Moderna officials also said it can show their vaccine prevents asymptomatic infections.

COVID-19 relief funding for Indiana businesses. As legislators in Washington, D.C. continue to negotiate a potential COVID-19 relief bill, small businesses in Indiana patiently wait for help.

“It would be huge for us now, and it was huge for us back in June and July,” answered Austin Howard, owner of Tappers Arcade Bar.

Tappers was able to get payment protection program loans from the government as part of the CARES Act funding. They missed out on the first round but made the second.

Legislators are negotiating a potential $908 billion bill that has a section earmarked for small businesses. Howard is hoping this latest bill has provisions to help smaller businesses get easier access to relief over larger businesses that may not need it necessarily.

“When you open it up to everybody, everyone is going to apply for it, it became free money for everybody,” explained Howard. “We were able to pay for rent for three months, and then we were able to pay our employees their salaries for a little while after that.”

Vaccine concerns among Black community. African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. Sadly, they are more likely to die from the virus, oftentimes due to pre-existing conditions.

Recent data also shows African Americans are less likely to choose to receive the vaccine when it is widely available compared to any other racial or ethnic group. At the crux of this issue is a past of horrific medical acts against the African American community.

Now some Black pastors in Indy work to connect their congregations to information about the vaccine, like clinical trial outcomes and medical experts.

“I think you have to educate people on some of those specific things that happened: The Tuskegee trials, there was also one of the most notable gynecologists, they were doing studies with gynecological trials on Black women without any anesthesia,” Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church said.

“A lot of Black folks don’t know and a lot of white folks don’t know that these things took place many, many years ago. So, I think we have to have these conversations so people can understand why there’s hesitancy in the Black community about taking the vaccine. I think it’s different today in that these clinical trials that have been done are not being done exclusively on Black people.”

Indiana counties still in higher risk category. For the second week in a row, all 92 Indiana counties fell within the higher risk categories for coronavirus spread.

Last week marked the first time that had happened since the Indiana State Department of Health began releasing its weekly map tracking the spread of COVID-19 in the Hoosier State.

The Dec. 16 update showed 26 Indiana counties are in the red category denoting high community spread. That’s down from 36 counties in the red last week. Indiana’s remaining 66 counties were in the orange category denoting moderate to high community spread.

For the second consecutive week, zero Indiana counties fell in the blue (minimal spread) or yellow (moderate spread) categories.

Vaccine for children. Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Not until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the U.S. this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second COVID-19 vaccine greenlit in the U.S., began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month, and will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.