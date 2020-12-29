While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 29

Stimulus increase passes in House. The House of Representatives voted yes on a plan to increase stimulus checks for most Americans from $600 to $2,000.

The plan passed with a supermajority vote — 44 Republicans joined Democrats’ efforts.

“Honor our heroes and put money in the pockets of the American people,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president had demanded the increase and Democratic lawmakers jumped at the opportunity.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-PA, said for Democrats, high checks were a no-brainer.

“It’s time for us to do what the economists say to do,” Cartwright said. “Our economy is in shambles right now.”

Potential for NYE curfew in Indianapolis. Marion County bars likely can’t wait to put 2020 behind them, but they are waiting to see whether they will be allowed to usher in the New Year at midnight.

“We are struggling like everyone else,” said Ryan Greb, owner of Taps and Dolls. “Marion County bars are looking at a possible end.”

The Marion County Health Department said there is no announcement yet on a potential COVID curfew for New Year’s Eve, however cities like Fishers have already made an announcement. They will be closing all bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. for the next two weeks.

“We have been watching the numbers for quite some time, and [positive case numbers] continue to go up,” explained Monica Heltz, Director of the Fishers Health Department. “The restrictions specifically went into effect on Christmas evening because we wanted to make sure to give enough warning to the businesses.”

Hoosier businesses welcome new economic relief package. President Trump’s signature on the COVID-19 economic relief package over the weekend became welcomed news to businesses in Central Indiana. After a difficult year, owners and employees are anxious to get some financial help.

Trump signed a more than $2 trillion COVID-19 and annual federal spending package which will provide relief for millions of Americans. The president demanded for an increase to direct payments from $600 to $2,000. On Monday, the Democratic-led House is set to vote to increase the payments to $2,000. That will send a new bill to the Senate where Republicans have the majority but oppose more spending.

In addition to direct checks to qualified Americans, the COVID-19 economic relief package boosts weekly unemployment benefits and revives the Paycheck Protection Program. It also extends the eviction moratorium and includes rental assistance.

According to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, roughly 20% of the state’s restaurants have permanently closed since March. As of late October, InRLA also said an additional 33% of Indiana restaurants said it was unlikely their restaurant will still be in business in six months if there was no additional relief packages from the federal government.

First dose of vaccine given to residents at Greenwood LTC facility. Another step in the fight to suppress the coronavirus. This afternoon, our most vulnerable Hoosiers got their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at long-term care facilities in Central Indiana.

A total of 200 residents and staffers are getting the vaccine at the Aspen Trace Family-First Senior Living facility in Greenwood. They are calling these “doses of hope” and it’s the first step in making a better living for those most at risk.

“There’s no perfection in any place until we get to heaven,” said resident, Dolores Williams.

Monday was another step toward putting COVID-19 and the troubled pandemic behind us.

“This has been a long road for our Hoosiers especially our seniors,” said Aspen Trace, Chief Operating Officer, Gregg Gormal.