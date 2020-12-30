While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 30

Stimulus checks being distributed to Americans. After months of congressional negotiation and stalemates, some Americans could finally receive another COVID relief payment as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Twitter.

Those $600 payments would be sent via direct deposit, with paper stimulus checks being mailed Wednesday.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

McConnell introduces bill that would increase relief checks. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a new bill to give Americans a boost in COVID-19 relief checks. This came after McConnell earlier in the day put off a vote on President Donald Trump’s request to increase the checks to $2,000 and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill.

As part of McConnell’s bill, Section 230 — the social media immunity law — would be repealed and a commission on election fraud would be created. The stimulus checks would be increased to $2,000 from the current $600.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer who opposes repealing Section 230 said in a statement, “It will not pass the House and cannot become law,” referring to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

McConnell’s office was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

UK authorizes vaccine that does not require ultra-cold storage. Britain on Wednesday became the first country to authorize an easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine whose developers hope it will become the “vaccine for the world.” The approval and a shift in policy that will speed up rollout of the vaccine in the U.K. comes as a surge in infections threatens to swamp British hospitals.

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorize emergency use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“The rollout will start on Jan. 4 and will really accelerate into the first few weeks of next year,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told told Sky News. Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told BBC Radio 4 the company could start shipping the first doses of the vaccine Wednesday or Thursday “and the vaccination will start next week and we will get to 1 million — and beyond that — a week, very rapidly.”

IU medical students helping administer vaccines. Medical students at Indiana University are heeding the call and beginning to administer vaccinations to front line workers. The university says they got a call from the state asking for help with staffing vaccination locations.

”Knowing we are in the biggest surge so far, our health care workers are very busy and overburdened,” explained Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease expert on IU’s medical response team. “It was going to be hard for these clinics to staff these vaccination sites.”

The school began training 445 medical students across their nine medical campuses. Roughly 100 have already begun giving vaccinations. The training is a mixture of instructional videos and hands-on learning with a vaccination dummy.

Man in Colorado is first to contract coronavirus variant. The first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States has been detected in Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is considered more contagious — a warning health officials in the United Kingdom have been raising since it was first discovered by scientists in the country.

The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently recovering in isolation in Elbert County, Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

The individual has no travel history and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” said Polis. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels.”

Contact tracing is underway to determine who may have been exposed to the man in Elbert County.

The variant is not believed to be accompanied by more severe symptoms and current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against it.

Congressman-elect dies of COVID-19 days before taking office. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, chosen weeks ago to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday, days before he was to take office.

Letlow, 41, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the virus. On Dec. 23, doctors transferred him to Ochsner LSU Health’s intensive care unit in Shreveport.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement to the Monroe News-Star.

Letlow, a former chief of staff to outgoing Rep. Ralph Abraham, won the race to succeed his longtime boss on Dec. 5. The Republican was set to take office this Monday in Washington, D.C.

“There are no words for this loss,” Abraham said in a statement late Tuesday. “There was no one like Luke Letlow, and there was no one who loved this state and its people more. Luke was a part of our family, and we are so incredibly proud of the man he was. Luke leaves behind a legacy of service, a love for his community, and a love and understanding of people of every walk of life that will forever be unmatched.”

Letlow is the first member or member-elect of Congress to die of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and two children.