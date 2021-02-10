While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 10

There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Eli Lilly drug combo. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to treat COVID-19, Eli Lilly and Company announced Tuesday.

Eli Lilly says the therapy is authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients age 12 and older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

“Lilly has dedicated our time, resources, and expertise to discover and develop therapies to treat COVID-19,” Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a release “Bamlanivimab alone under emergency use authorization has already provided many people with an early treatment option that could prevent hospitalizations and we are excited to now add an additional therapeutic option with a similar demonstrated clinical benefit.

MIS-C spike. Doctors at Indiana University (IU) Health are seeing a spike in a syndrome linked to the coronavirus. This illness is targeting children and teens.

“It’s tough to know which kids are going to come down with it, and that’s one of the research questions trying to be answered,” explains Samina Bhumbra, IU Health assistant professor of clinical pediatrics, “It was just described in late April, May of 2020, so it still a fairly new syndrome.”

It’s called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. It is similar to Kawasaki disease, and comes after a child has recovered from COVID-19. Like Kawasaki, a patient will come down with a high fever, and can show signs of a rash. They differ in that MIS-C will impact the stomach and can strike in children all the way through teens.

Bot threat. With more vaccine appointments expected to be available soon, security experts are warning that U.S. retailers and pharmacies disseminating vaccines could be the next potential target of “bot” attacks by scalpers.

“There is absolutely someone out there that is considering doing these sort of actions in order to affect the national security of our country and the safety and well-being of our citizens and other folks that are here,” said Dr. Russell Handorf.

Handorf is a Principal Threat Intelligence Hacker of the Threat Intelligence Team at White Ops. This is a cybersecurity company that protects businesses against automated threats. Handorf is also a former FBI Computer Scientist.

These so-called “scalper bots” are known for cutting digital lines. They stockpile limited-supplies of high-demand items within milliseconds of their release.

Relief package boost. President Joe Biden hopes to get his $1.9-trillion COVID relief package to the House and Senate floor soon.

“We have to get people well before we get people on their feet,” Biden said.

As Biden pushes to get his relief package across the finish line, Democrats say they are poised to make that happen.

“The Senate is moving full steam ahead on a bold plan to get this country out of a crisis,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer says the nearly $2-trillion plan will give the country a much-needed boost.

J&J vaccine in South Africa. South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its front-line health workers beginning next week as a study to see what protection it provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant there, the health minister said Wednesday.

Zweli Mkhize said South Africa has scrapped plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant.

The one-shot J&J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.