While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 3

Hearing to lessen visitor restrictions at LTC facilities. There will be a hearing Wednesday in the Indiana Statehouse for a bill to change visitation restrictions at long term care facilities.

It would require long-term care facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident in a compassionate care situation.

Right now, some places in the state aren’t allowing any visitors. For some, that’s something that hasn’t happened since March of 2020.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, facilities can allow indoor visitation if there is no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, and if the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing.

Facilities are also recommended to use the county positivity rate to determine how many indoor visitors to allow. The current rules for visitation also vary by county.

Nearly 129,000 Hoosiers age 65-69 signed up for COVID-19 vaccine so far. As of late Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health said nearly 129,000 Hoosiers age 65-69 had scheduled an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. That is about 36 percent of people in that age group, according to 2019 Census data.

Vaccine appointments were opened up to this age group on Monday. A spokesperson for ISDH said the schedule is built into March right now, but many Hoosiers have obtained same-day appointments depending on their location.

65-year-old Colleen Arvai of Westfield, Indiana was hesitant at first to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Then she signed up for an appointment when time slots became available for her age group.

“I would feel horrible if I passed it on to somebody else,” said Arvai.

She will get her first dose on March 3 in Hamilton County. Arvai said the process only took her a few minutes.

“I do believe it is going to make a big difference,” she said.

Taking a look at the impact direct shipments to pharmacies will have on Hoosiers. The Biden administration has announced it will begin sending direct shipments of coronavirus vaccines to retail pharmacies as early as Feb. 11.

White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Tuesday during a briefing that the administration is looking to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Zients said 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed to 6,500 pharmacies across the United States starting next week.

“Sites are selected based on their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including socially vulnerable communities,” said Zients.

In addition, the Biden administration announced it is increasing the weekly allocations of vaccine doses by 5%, from 10 million to 10.5 million, which will be sent to states, tribes and territories across the country.

The pharmacies that the federal government is partnering with range from local, independent pharmacies to national pharmacies and supermarkets.

Some of the pharmacies announced include Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer. However, the White House said not all of pharmacies announced will be active in every state during the initial phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.

New British study advocates delaying second virus vaccine dose. Britain’s health chief says a new study showing that a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks supports the government’s strategy of delaying the second shot so more doses can be delivered to more people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s comments came after Oxford released a study showing the vaccine cut transmission of the virus by two-thirds and prevented severe disease. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet, but it was greeted with excitement by U.K. officials under pressure to justify their decision to delay the second dose.

“That reduction in transmission, as well as the fact there is no hospitalizations, the combination of that is very good news. And it categorically supports the strategy we’ve been taking on having a 12-week gap between the doses,” Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday.

One of the lead researchers on the project, Dr. Andrew Pollard of Oxford University, said Oxford scientists believe the vaccine will continue to offer protection against new variants of COVID-19, although they are still waiting for data on this.