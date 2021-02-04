While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 4

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine looks to be next in line to be approved by the FDA. Americans may soon have another option when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports indicate Johnson & Johnson is expected to file for emergency use authorization as soon as this week.

Dr. Paul Calkins, associate chief medical executive at IU Health, says people can think of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine like a flu shot. It injects a person with a version of a virus that allows them to produce a spike protein.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is just a single shot and also can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.

Calkins says the vaccine would be easier to distribute than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those reasons.

Major differences seen in vaccine appointment availability across Indiana. State health officials say some Hoosiers may be able to find same-day appointments, but others are signing up for times weeks away.

Ourshot.in.gov is the place eligible Hoosiers can go to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Availability is different at every site.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first available appointment at Delaware County Health Department’s clinic was March 2nd. Over at Madison County Health Department’s clinic, several time slots were open on February 16th which is two weeks earlier.

“They increased our doses from 400 to 500 a week to 2,000 so they did open up our schedule to acclimate that throughout the month of February,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of Madison County Health Department.

Grimes said her department anticipates getting even more vaccines after March 1. They may even have to relocate at some point because they are already at capacity at the current clinic location.

Hoosier discusses experience with AstraZeneca vaccine trial. Researchers at the University of Oxford recently completed a study that reveals AstraZeneca’s vaccine not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also reduces the transmission of the virus.

“I feel very very good about it,” said Indiana AstraZeneca trial participant Joe Morris.

Morris says he is feeling optimistic after hearing promising news about the vaccine he got between November and December in two doses.

“Still waiting for the final results. But I’m very happy with it. I’ve had no problems whatsoever,” said Morris.

The research by the University of Oxford also says the AstraZeneca vaccine is 76% effective at preventing asymptomatic infection for up to three months after a single dose. The new study also answered a question many had asked.

“We did not have the information that any of those vaccines are able to prevent the transmission of the disease. We know the person who will get the vaccine won’t get very sick,” said Purdue University, Distinguished Professor of Virology, Dr. Suresh K. Mittal, DWM, Ph.D.

ISDH commercial to run during Super Bowl will honor Hoosier who died of COVID-19 complications. “The legend lives on. He touched so many people and will continue to do so.”

Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box were joined by Kathy Loggan, widow of North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan, who died of COVID-19 complications in April of 2020.

Thousands of people across the country, including Governor Holcomb, showed their respect for the beloved leader of the Panthers’ athletics department following his death. Loggan was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a basketball sectional last March, and died on Easter Sunday.

ISDH said at least four other people who attended the game also died of the disease.

“Paul Loggan was a beloved figure in Indiana football, and his loss left a huge void for his family and the entire sports community,” said Holcomb said.

Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing was emotional as Holcomb announced a new commercial from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) that will run during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

It may be a while until you get a $1,400 stimulus check. President Joe Biden on Tuesday panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan as insufficient. Unless something changes, Democrats will attempt to pass the president’s relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, on their own — raising some eyebrows about Biden’s calls for unity.

A Republican counter to Biden’s plan totaled $618 billion and included $1,000 stimulus checks targeted to Americans most in need.

Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined Democratic senators for a private virtual meeting Tuesday urging big, fast action to stem the coronavirus pandemic crisis and its economic fallout. Biden hosted a similar call with House Democrats on Wednesday.

As the White House reaches for a bipartisan bill, Democrats marshaled their ever-slim Senate majority, voting 50-49, to start a multi-week process for approving Biden’s bill with or without GOP support.