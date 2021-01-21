While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 21

Coronavirus question and answer town hall airs tonight on FOX59. Health experts will answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine and how it is being distributed in a special broadcast tonight.

The live town hall “COVID-19 Vaccine: Know the Facts” will air on FOX59 and sister station CBS4 Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Panelists will discuss the current supply of the vaccine, its efficacy and the methods of distribution. They will also answer questions submitted by FOX59 viewers.

Share your questions with us here to have them considered for the broadcast.

IU Health updates policy and now allows non-COVID patients to have visitors. IU Health announced they will now allow all patients who are not COVID-positive or suspected to have the virus to welcome one visitor per day.

“We recognize that connections with our loved ones are key to the healing process of our patients,” said Elizabeth Linden, chief nursing officer for the Adult Academic Health Centers at IU Health. “We are allowing our patients to have one visitor with them during their procedures, office visits, or in the hospital when they’re in-patient if the patient is COVID negative.”

According to the IU Health website, visitors must be at least 18 years old, screen negative for COVID-19, follow all precautions while at a hospital or IU Health facility, socially distance, and wear an appropriate mask.

The team at IU Health said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and allow that to guide them to make future decisions.

President Biden talks COVID-19 plan — what effect it could have on Hoosiers. President Joe Biden says he is not wasting any time when it comes to taking action. He has made a number of promises on what he hopes to accomplish in his first 100 days in office.

When it comes to COVID-19, he hopes to rejoin the World Health Organization and issue a mask mandate on federal property and inter-state travel.

“The new mask mandate is unlikely to make a major dent in Indiana numbers on a daily basis since we’ve been living in a mask mandate for a while. But I do think that nationally we probably will see some impact of the new policy will impact those states without a mask mandate at the state level,” said Regenstrief Institute, Director of Public Health Informatics, Dr. Brian Dixon.

Indiana has been under a mask mandate since last summer. Dr. Dixon says the state initially saw a decrease in the spread and it shows in the research.

President Biden is also hoping to continue lending a helping hand to Americans by is extend nationwide restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posts video of himself getting vaccinated in attempt to get more Californians on board. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday posted video of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site as he urged other eligible residents to do the same.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” the “Terminator” star tweeted, along with a 36-second video clip that included the moment he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Like all others who are inoculated at the drive-thru vaccine center, Schwarzenegger remained in the car while getting the injection.

After, he urged all Californians eligible to follow his lead, saying he recommended the vaccine to everyone.

“Come with me if you want to live,” he said.

Noblesville woman turns her home cooked Mexican food into a business after losing her job during pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment filings to hit record levels. Many Hoosiers temporarily lost their job because of closures and some had to find new career paths to get by.

Angela Garcia’s husband, Carlos, temporarily lost his job in March as a sous-chef at Ocean Prime in Indianapolis. The couple thought they would be ok for a little while with Angela’s income, but she lost her job a few days later as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“He no longer on Tuesday had an income and by Thursday I did not as well,” she explained.

As parents of four kids, Angela was pretty emotional. There were so many unknowns at that time.

“It was just a lot to handle in the midst of a pandemic when everything was just, you didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said.

Without a full-time job, she began cooking Mexican food and sold meals to her neighbors. It became a hit.

“I have cooked authentic Mexican food for over 20 years,” Angela said. “I just thought I like to cook, maybe I can sell it to my neighborhood.”