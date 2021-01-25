While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for January 25

All IPS students return to in-person or hybrid learning Monday. On Monday, all Indianapolis Public Schools return to either in-person or hybrid learning depending on their grade level.

Students in fourth through sixth grade return to in-person learning.

Sixth graders will remain on a middle school schedule.

Seventh through 12th graders’ return to in-person learning Monday will be on a hybrid schedule.

Students in grades pre-K through third grade returned to the classroom January 19.

Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions. President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus.

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief. Top aides to President Joe Biden have begun talks with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as Biden faces increasing headwinds in his effort to win bipartisan backing for the initial legislative effort of his presidency.

Lawmakers on the right question the wisdom of racking up bigger deficits while those on the left are urging Biden not to spend too much time on bipartisanship when the pandemic is killing thousands of Americans each day and costing more jobs amid tightening restrictions in many communities.

At least a dozen senators met for an hour and 15 minutes in a virtual call with White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese and other senior White House officials Sunday. Many hope to approve a relief package before former President Donald Trump’s trial, which is set to begin in two weeks, overtakes Washington’s attention.

Investigation underway after man died hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health are investigating the death of a man who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to officials, the person had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and received the vaccine Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not administered his vaccine by Placer County Public Health.

It’s unknown where he got his vaccine or which vaccine he received, as officials have yet to say.

A cause of death has not been reported yet and agencies are still investigating, but they reported he died hours later after receiving the vaccine.