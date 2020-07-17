While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 17

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Masks in schools. Schools are still deciding how to safely start the fall semester. Some are seeking clearer guidance from the state, especially when it comes to requiring masks.

Right now, parents across the state are weighing how to continue their child’s education during a pandemic.

“I would hope that families would stay with their school home district,” said Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill.

It all depends on what districts are offering. For some, that’s the option of in person or online schooling.

“I’ve been flat out impressed, quite frankly, by school corporations all over the state of Indiana,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Urban, rural, suburban schools putting forth plans that provide those options.”

However, not every district can give an alternative option – which some fear could result in dropouts. Fewer students means less funding.

Meijer requiring masks starting July 20. Meijer is joining several retailers this week in announcing a mask requirement for shoppers. The retail chain said the requirement goes into effect Monday, July 20.

The requirement is in addition to Meijer locations where executive orders already mandate masks or face coverings in public.

Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt, the company said.

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and CVS are among the retailers announcing mask requirements this week.

Coronavirus pandemic cuts into state’s surplus. Plunging tax collections caused by the coronavirus turmoil have delivered a $850 million hit to Indiana’s state budget reserves, and a top state official said he anticipates possibly steep spending cuts in the coming years.

Indiana closed the 2020 fiscal year ending June 30 with about $1.4 billion in reserves — a drop of 37% from the state’s nearly $2.3 billion a year ago — state budget officials announced Thursday.

That stems from a $1.5 billion, or 23%, drop in tax revenue for the four months since widespread business closures and other restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak started in March.

Officials have not ordered any layoffs of state employees, but have over the past few months implemented a widespread hiring freeze, asked most state agencies to cut spending by 15% for the coming year and told state universities to expect a 7% reduction in state funding.

Indiana falls short on testing. Indiana’s state-sponsored coronavirus testing program has not been meeting the levels of testing or the speed of results that were touted when it was started in May.

State contractor OptumServe Health Services was expected to have 50 testing sites operating around Indiana by the end of May, providing 100,000 free tests a month and providing results within an average of 48 hours, state officials said.

The state health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, said Wednesday that the company had 35 testing sites open, with results averaging 59 hours and sometimes up to 80 hours to become available. The program’s online registration site warns that it could take four to six days for results.

Box blamed the slower-than-expected results on a national increase in demand for test processing and supplies as the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in Indiana and other states, many of which aggressively lifted virus restrictions to reopen their economies.

“These are external factors that are beyond our control,” Box said.