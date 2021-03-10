While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 10

Emergency preparedness report. New data has been released on how prepared Indiana is for a public health emergency like the current pandemic.

The new study just came out Wednesday rating all the states by several different factors, like vaccine rates and patient safety.

The study is called “Ready or Not 2020: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism.”

House vote on relief package. The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the Senate’s version of the sweeping I today, officials said.

President Joe Biden has said he will sign the legislation immediately, once approved. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.

The House will consider the legislation starting at 9:00 a.m., according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Town hall. FOX59 will host a live town hall, IN Focus: Path out of the Pandemic, tonight at 7.

The town hall will feature members of the Indiana delegation to the United States Congress, including Sen. Mike Braun and Rep. Andre Carson.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

Toll on mental health. Vaccines, changes to the Centers for Disease Control’s mask recommendations and nice weather seem to signal we may be nearing the end of the pandemic. But mental health experts say we are in for the long haul when it comes to mental health and substance abuse issues brought on or exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We see that light at the end of the tunnel as far as the physical side goes,” said David Berman, vice president of harm reduction and crisis stabilization at Mental Health America of Indiana. “But the mental health repercussions and the addiction repercussions are going to be with us for a very, very, very long time.”

IMS vaccine clinic attendance. More than 16,000 Hoosiers received their COVID-19 shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a four-day vaccination blitz.

The Indiana State Department of Health said 16,511 people got their free vaccine during the mass vaccination clinic, which ran Friday through Monday.

The state will hold additional clinics this month, with one planned for March 12 and March 13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellerburg and another on March 26 and March 27 at the University of Notre Dame.

Alaska eligibility. Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dunleavy, who made the announcement Tuesday following his own bout with COVID-19, hailed the move to open up eligibility as a historic step.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.