While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 12

Biden: vaccines for all adults. President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and outlined a plan to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in a prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.

“By July the Fourth there’s a good chance your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” said President Biden.

Support for contact tracers. Contact tracers play a vital role in stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is their job to connect with people who have tested positive for the virus, and trace to whom they’ve had close contact recently.

“Gaining the trust of others is really what this is all about because if I don’t have the trust, we can’t stop the spread,” Contact tracer Brooke Blakemore said.

Blakemore and Madison Eisenberg are two of about 200 tracers with IUPUI’s Fairbanks School of Public Health. They both started this service in November.

Second mass vaccine clinic. Thousands more Hoosiers will get vaccinated at the state’s second mass vaccine clinic this weekend.

It will be held at an Ivy Tech in Sellersburg from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All appointments have already been booked, and anyone who made an appointment must stay in their car.

Black Hoosiers and vaccines. Thursday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County’s Public Health Department (MCPHD) addressed steps they’re taking to expanding vaccinations in communities of color.

MCPHD, Director Dr. Virginia Caine says within the next two weeks more resources could be popping up in high-risk communities. Those resources could be pop-up or mobile vaccination sites. And officials have a unique partnership that will help get the word out.

As community leaders tell us many Black Americans are hesitant about receiving their COVID vaccine. It dates back to the Tuskegee syphilis study nearly 90 years ago.

Stimulus check. Eligible Americans may see their $1,400 stimulus payment as early as this weekend.

That’s according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said on Thursday the payments will appear as direct deposits.

“This is, of course, just the first wave, but some people in the country will start seeing those this weekend,” Psaki said.