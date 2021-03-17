While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 17

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

CDC: Stay home for St. Patrick’s Day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe and protect others this St. Patrick’s Day amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home.

“Attending gatherings to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC said.

Hoosiers 45+ now eligible. The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. According to a ISDH, this expansion eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

NCAA COVID protocols. Six officials won’t be working the NCAA Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt confirmed the details Tuesday. CBS Sports first reported that the officials received permission to leave for dinner together when their rooms weren’t ready and no food was available as they arrived at their hotel.

They later returned to the hotel and one of the officials tested positive. The amount of time they would have to quarantine meant they wouldn’t be available for the entirety of the tournament, which begins Thursday with four games before 16 more on Friday.

Former President Trump encourages vaccine. In an interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump encouraged his followers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

He was asked by host Maria Bartiromo if he would recommend the vaccine and noted he, along with the first lady, received the vaccine a few months ago.

“I would,” Trump responded. “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”