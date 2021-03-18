While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 18

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Pregnant women. During the state’s weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic, ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the state is highlighting on its high-risk portal that data suggests pregnant women are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 infection.

More than 100,000 Hoosiers with conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID, including pregnant women, have now had their information entered into the state’s secure portal, and those individuals will be receiving unique links to sign up for the vaccine, Dr. Weaver added.

Carmel Clay Schools. 6-12th grade students with Carmel Clay Schools will be remaining in their hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year.

School officials made the announcement Wednesday following an evaluation of how to return students to everyday learning. School administrators said several factors went into the decision, class size, social distancing concerns, and transportation issues.

Type A blood. Early on in the pandemic, research suggested that one’s blood type might impact whether or not that person was more likely to contract COVID-19.

Now, new research from Harvard University and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) shows how people with type A blood are more likely to become infected.

GenCon postponed. GenCon announced Wednesday that the 2021 convention originally planned for August 5-8 in Indianapolis has been rescheduled to September 16-19, 2021.

In a press release, GenCon said it is announcing plans for a hybrid slate of concurrent in-person and online experiences, including the rescheduled convention.

“We believe this is the best approach both to meet the many challenges of the moment and to explore possibilities for the future” said a spokesperson.

Funeral reimbursement. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on track to implement in early April its funeral assistance program, which will reimburse funeral expenses to those who have lost family members to COVID-19.

According to FEMA’s website, $2 billion was provided to FEMA through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act of 2021 to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and December 2020.

The American Rescue Plan continues the assistance into 2021.