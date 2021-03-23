While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 23

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Governor’s address. Governor Eric Holcomb is set to give an update tonight on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

He is expected to give an update on Indiana’s vaccine rollout specifically.

The governor will speak at 5:30 p.m. in a live address from the Statehouse.

Outdated info. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials say.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement early Tuesday that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

4th stimulus check? As the latest federal direct payment hits most of our bank accounts, some Democratic lawmakers are already eyeing another stimulus check.

A group of 10 Democratic senators released a letter earlier this month that asks President Joe Biden to include additional stimulus money in the next spending bill, according to The Washington Post. The letter mentions “recurring” payments as part of the plan.

DoorDash COVID-19 test delivery. DoorDash, the service so many relied on to have food delivered to their doorsteps during the pandemic, has unveiled its latest on-demand offering – COVID-19 test kits.

DoorDash’s two options – a saliva test from Vault Health and a lower nasal swab test from Everlywell – will first be available in 12 U.S. markets with more in the coming months, the company said in a news release. U.S. cities included in those markets are Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix, among others.

Customers living in 20 markets can also order the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests directly from Vault Health’s website and have DoorDash deliver it on the same day. PCR is regarded as the “gold standard” of COVID tests due to their accuracy and reliability in detecting genetic material, according to the Cleveland Clinic.