While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 24

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Vaccine eligibility expands to 16+; mask mandate changes to advisory. During an address Tuesday, Governor Holcomb announced that starting March 31, all Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

This is dependent on Indiana receiving a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government.

Holcomb’s current order continuing the mask mandate and crowd restrictions in counties based on the risk of coronavirus spread is set to expire April 1. However, starting April 6, the state mask mandate will become a mask advisory.

NCAA crowds and COVID regulations. Indiana bars and restaurants still have two weeks before Governor Eric Holcomb ends state mask and gathering restrictions on April 6. At that point, it will be up to local county leaders to make decisions.

In the past, Marion County has been more strict than other parts of the state. We don’t know if that trend will continue, however in the meantime, bars and restaurants are working to hold back NCAA crowds.

“It’s definitely a sign of recovery. It was a blessing, but it was pretty hectic,” explained Taps & Dolls owner Ryan Greb. “There’s only so much as business owners we can do as far as the policing of the masks and social distancing.”

Licenses suspended. The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) announced Tuesday that it has suspended the licenses of two establishments for violating public health orders.

The MCPHD says Casba Bar in Broad Ripple was served with a license suspension after it was found to have violated current emergency public health orders, including not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service and not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space.

After 6 in downtown Indianapolis also had its license suspended after the health department found that it served food using an illegal, non-lincensed caterer and that it violated current emergency public health orders that include not allowing for adequate social distancing, not having seated service and not enforcing the mask mandate in an indoor space.

Failure to get both doses? Only a small percentage of people receiving the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to miss the second shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 9 in 10 people received the second COVID-19 vaccine within the recommended interval, according to an analysis of people vaccinated between Dec. 14 — when the COVID-19 vaccine distribution began — and Feb. 14.

Right now, Pfizer and Moderna, two of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S., require two shots each to reach full vaccination. The third vaccine — Johnson & Johnson — requires only one shot.