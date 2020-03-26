While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here's a look:

Aid bill passes. The U.S. Senate passed the sweeping, $2.2 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping Americans, businesses and health care workers during the pandemic.

The vote was unanimous--96-0--despite some misgivings by lawmakers on both sides.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

It includes a controversial, heavily negotiated $500 billion program for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

The House is scheduled to take up the bill Friday. President Trump said he'll sign the bill if it passes.

Trouble getting tested. A Westfield father who believes he has COVID-19 is having trouble getting tested.

Shawn Stevens has been living in the basement since last week after developing symptoms of COVID-19--but he may never know his diagnosis.

"I have mixed feelings. If they are low on tests, I don’t want to be tested. It does not make any sense. I am low risk," he said.

He described himself as being "quarantined within a quarantine."

More car break-ins during stay-at-home order? The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office has seen a spike in car break-ins since the governor's stay-at-home order went into effect.

The majority of the thefts happen at night, with deputies saying the crooks are targeting unlocked cars. So far, there have been no signs of forced break-ins.

“Those unfortunate times can lead to additional stress," said Capt. Amanda Goings of the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. "The crisis-type situation which sometimes leads to not-so-good decisions.”

Virtual meeting of global leaders. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, world leaders will meet virtually to discuss the impact and response.

The meeting for the Group of 20 nations will be chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman. The kingdom, which is presiding over the G20 this year, said it organized the extraordinary meeting to advance global efforts to tackle the pandemic and its economic implications as people lose their incomes amid closures, curfews and lockdowns.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus, which causes an illness called COVID-19, has climbed past 21,000 and the number of infections has surpassed 472,000, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of dead in the U.S. rose to 1,041 as of late Wednesday, with nearly 70,000 infections. Spain’s death toll has risen past 3,400, eclipsing that of China, where the virus was first detected in December.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report