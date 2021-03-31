While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 31

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

All 16+ Hoosiers now eligible. Starting today, every eligible Hoosier who is at least 16 years old will be able to get a vaccination in the state. The rush to get an appointment is on now.

When vaccinations opened to 30-year-olds on Monday, 79,000 people signed up.

Health experts at the Regenstrief Institute believe there will be a surge in appointments, however they see younger people following a similar trend to Hoosiers in their 40s and 50s. Those populations saw less interest in the vaccine than people older than 60.

Counties and mask mandates. With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announcing the end of the statewide mask mandate, local health officials have been weighing the decision whether to continue requiring masks at the county level or follow the state.

Local health officials have until April 6 to make their decisions. Johnson County is one of the counties that has decided to follow the state’s lead. Johnson County Health Officer Dr. Craig Moorman said they made their decision partially based on recent trends in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.

Carmel Marathon safety protocol. Thousands of runners will be in central Indiana for the Carmel Marathon this weekend. Last year’s race was canceled due to the coronavirus, and new safety measures are in place this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Three of the four races have reduced capacity. Runners must wear masks at the start and finish lines. Even the volunteers are keeping their distance.

‘As opposed to volunteers handing out water, they’re only going to put cups on table and the runners are going to have to pick them up,” said Oliver.

Third stimulus check for non-tax filers. On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return can expect their stimulus payments on April 7.

The IRS says the majority of the payments will be electronic and will arrive in the form of direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards.