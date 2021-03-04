While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 4

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Mayor Hogsett’s vaccination. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders are due to receive the COVID-19 vaccination today.

Hogsett will be joined by Marion County’s Public Health Department’s Director Dr. Virginia Caine as well as Paul Babcock, president and CEO of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County and Vop Osili, president of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.

According to officials, they will be vaccinated Thursday afternoon as a show of confidence in the vaccine and to promote the need for as many Hoosiers to get vaccinated as possible.

Hoosiers 50+ now vaccine-eligible. The state of Indiana announced it is opening vaccination eligibility to persons ages 50 and over.

Governor Holcomb delivered the news during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

The announcement comes right after the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Tuesday that Hoosiers ages 55 and older are eligible to register for the vaccine.

Vaccines for educators. The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) is directing Hoosier educators to get their COVID-19 vaccination following the coronavirus update Wednesday.

At the briefing, Holcomb said governors received word on the latest call with the White House coronavirus task force that teachers would be provided vaccine doses through the federal pharmacy program.

Teachers are asked to visit OurShot.In.Gov if you are over the age of 50 and fall within state guidelines. Teachers under the age of 50 can click the links to register at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer.

Vaccine types by site. On the site to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, Hoosiers can now see which vaccine is available at each site. Doctors are urging residents to get the dose that is first available rather than waiting to get a specific one.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 66 percent effective against both moderate and severe cases of COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have efficacy rates in the 90s.

Automatic stimulus payments. A group of Democratic Senators sent President Joe Biden a letter Tuesday outlining a plan to bolster the bank accounts of Americans struggling economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators are calling for the automatic payments to help those Americans who won’t get unemployment insurance because they have seen their hours reduced, found unemployment at a lower paying job or left the workforce to help care for a loved one.