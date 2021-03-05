While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

One year anniversary. Saturday marks one year since Indiana saw its first COVID-19 case and the governor declared a public emergency.

It started on March 6, 2020 when a Marion County man was diagnosed with the state’s first documented coronavirus case. He went to Community North Hospital and was released into self isolation.

That same day, Governor Eric Holcomb also declared a public health emergency for Indiana.

IMS vaccine clinic. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this morning.

Thousands of Hoosiers will get the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including Governor Eric Holcomb.

At this point, the Marion County Health Department says there are no appointments left, so no walk-up or drive-up patients will be allowed.

Stimulus debate. The Senate is beginning debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber.

Democrats were hoping for Senate approval of the package before next week, in time for the House to sign off and get the measure to Biden quickly.

Democratic leaders made over a dozen late additions to their package, reflecting their need to cement unanimous support from all their senators — plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote — to succeed in the 50-50 chamber.

Hogsett gets vaccinated. Indianapolis leaders showed a sign of confidence in the coronavirus vaccines that are being distributed.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Doctor Virginia Caine, and faith-based leaders from the community rolled up their sleeves to receive a dose. They took part in the public event to promote the need for everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

Limited tournament fans. The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in Indianapolis.

The men’s tournament will be held from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Big Ten officials said the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made after being approved by the Marion County Health Department.

The reason the number for fans at Lucas Oil Stadium is capped at 8,000 is because the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will only use one court, which will not utilize the full venue.