While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 10

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Latest IMS vaccine clinic. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is gearing up to be the “greatest spectacle in vaccinations”. The speedway’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens to the public this morning.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Tuesday through Sunday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered. However, the Moderna shot is only for people receiving their second dose after getting their first dose at IMS last month.

Pfizer approval watch. The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. It would expand the emergency use authorization the two-dose vaccine has had since December.

But what kind of impact would this have on herd immunity?

One associate professor at IUPUI says for herd immunity we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated to essentially stop the spread of the coronavirus — and that includes children.

Seasonal mask use. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts that Americans may choose to wear face masks during seasons where respiratory illnesses are prevalent.

During a Sunday morning interview on “Meet the Press,” Fauci said that he believes people have gotten used to wearing masks and have witnessed firsthand their effectiveness.

“If you look at the data, [a mask] diminishes respiratory diseases,” Fauci told interviewer Chuck Todd. “We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominately against COVID-19.”

Another Mother’s Day under pandemic. Last Mother’s Day, they celebrated with bacon and eggs over FaceTime. This time, Jean Codianni of Los Angeles flew to New Jersey to surprise her 74-year-old mother, now that both have been vaccinated against the disease that has stolen uncountable hugs and kisses around the world.

“You forget how your mom smells, how she looks. It’s like, she never looks as beautiful as the last time you saw her,” Codianni said. “We understand how privileged we are, how lucky we are. Hundreds of thousands of people don’t get to celebrate Mother’s Day, or are celebrating it under a veil of grief.”

Joyous reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked this year’s Mother’s Day, the second one celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic. Some families separated by worries of transmitting the virus saw each other for the first time in more than a year, emboldened by their vaccinations, as many others grieved for mothers lost to the virus.