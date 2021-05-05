While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

70% vaccine goal. President Joe Biden has announced new vaccine goals for the United States and the government says regulations will be relaxed as more Americans get vaccinated.

To date, 44% of Americans — or nearly 150 million people — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden said Tuesday he wants 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose by July 4.

Hogsett update. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the director of the Marion County Health Department Dr. Virginia Caine will provide their bi-weekly update on the pandemic this afternoon.

The latest statistics will be discussed as well as any upcoming changes to the county’s COVID-19 response.

Farmers’ market reopens. The original Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Indianapolis but in a new spot due to both the pandemic and construction at City Market.

You can now find the Farmers’ Market on Market Street in front of Whole Foods.

The Operations Manager Mandy Wright-Jarrett says last year they got to work out all the kinks with moving and changing for the pandemic.

In 2020, they were at the Monument Circle. But this year they are about a one minute walk from the City Market.

Pediatrician on Pfizer. Pfizer is awaiting the approval of the food and drug administration to begin administering its vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15. Approval could come as early as next week.

A study from Pfizer’s latest clinical trial showed an efficacy of 100% in more than 2,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 at the end of March.

“Overall, the Pfizer vaccine is incredibly safe, and it provides a really great amount of protection against COVID,” said Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, IU Riley Hospital for Children, Dr. Samina Bhumbra.

Walk-in vaccinations. Walk-ins are now eligible for COVID-19 immunizations at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The vaccines, available to employees and customers, will be offered for walk-up and scheduled appointments as supplies allow, the company said in a release. It also stated that they will work to increase vaccine access and address hesitancy towards getting a vaccine.