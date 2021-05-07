While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 7

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

In-person graduation ceremonies. In-person graduation ceremonies resume at two Indiana universities Friday.

All Indiana University campuses and Ball State University are bringing them back after they were canceled last year due to COVID. Both universities will have strict protocols in place. Both have also invited students who didn’t get to walk across the stage in 2020 to come back and do it this year.

IU’s ceremonies will be for graduating students only, with family and friends being able to stream the services online.

Ball State students got a limited number of tickets. Their families will be assigned pod seating at the school’s stadium.

“Got My Shot” campaign. IndyCar drivers Tony Kanaan and Charlie Kimball joined ISDH State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver for an update to Indiana’s vaccination efforts from the mass clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Thursday.

Kanaan was there to support the state’s “Got My Shot” campaign and stated, “We are professional athletes that go around the track at 240 miles an hour and we got the shot.”

The “Got My Shot” campaign includes:

May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

FAA fine. The FAA has proposed civil penalties against four separate passengers for offenses allegedly committed between Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2021. The amounts of the proposed fines ranged between $9,000 and $32,750, the latter being one of the steepest fines issued to any one passenger since the FAA adopted stricter policies for unruly passengers in January.

The steepest of Wednesday’s proposed fines concerned a female passenger aboard a JetBlue flight from the Dominican Republic to New York, according to an FAA press release.

Her offenses allegedly included: failing to comply with “multiple” flight attendants who asked her to wear a face mask; throwing food, as well as an empty alcohol bottle that almost hit another passenger; shouting obscenities at the crew; grabbing the arms of two separate flight attendants, causing pain to one and scratching the other; and drinking alcohol that was not served to her.

Crisis in India. With coronavirus cases surging to record levels, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing pressure to impose a harsh nationwide lockdown amid a debate whether restrictions imposed by individual states are enough.

Many medical experts, opposition leaders and some of the Supreme Court judges have suggested the lockdown seems to be the only option with the virus raging in cities and towns, where hospitals are forced to turn patients away while relatives scramble to find oxygen. Crematoriums and burial grounds are struggling to handle the dead.

On Friday, India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, Its tally has risen to more than 21.4 million since the pandemic began with faint hopes of the curve going down quickly. The Health Ministry also reported 3,915 additional deaths, bringing the total to 234,083. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

The official daily death count has stayed over 3,000 for the past 10 days.