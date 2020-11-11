While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for November 11

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Hospitals overwhelmed. The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

“We’re definitely in a better place” when it comes to improved medical tools and knowledge, said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-disease researcher.

Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. were running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the total to more than 10 million and eclipsing 1 million since Halloween. There are now 61,964 people hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Several states posted records Tuesday, including over 12,600 new cases in Illinois, 10,800 in Texas and 7,000 in Wisconsin.

Deaths — a lagging indicator, since it takes time for people to get sick and die — are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.

Hospitals are getting slammed. And unlike the earlier outbreaks, this one is not confined to a region or two.

More testing needed. In late October, local leaders warned more restrictive measures could be on the way in Marion County if the coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett urged people to get tested if they’ve been exposed – even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. They also encouraged anyone who lives with high-risk individuals to get tested regularly.

Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said the recent challenge faced by the community is the positivity rate, which has been steadily increasing since the end of September.

On Oct. 29, the positivity rate was around 7 percent. Right now, it stands at about 9.9 percent for a seven-day positivity rate for all tests conducted.

To understand the extent of the COVID-19 spread, health experts say there is a need for more testing to be done, but that it is dependent on people willing to go get tested.

“We need to have a better understanding of what is the nature of the spread, are people within their own homes infecting themselves, is this happening at the workplace, is it happening at schools, etc. so trying to get a better understanding of the nature of the spread is very important,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of Data and Analytics at the Regenstrief Institute.

Grannis said finding individuals who are positive – whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic – could give a better understanding of community spread.

“Getting more people to be tested, I don’t think at this stage is a question of capacity, it’s a question of the population’s cognizance of the need to be tested,” said Grannis.

He said it is important to be tested if you have been exposed, and that anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus should be tested.

Eli Lilly treatment. Roughly 80,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody treatment Bamlanivimab are being allocated across the country after the drug received FDA emergency use authorization for the treatment of recently diagnosed coronavirus. 2,750 vials will be allocated to Indiana by November 17, the sixth-highest allocation for states and territories.

Operation Warp Speed and the United States Department of Health and Human Services provided the critical update during a press briefing on Tuesday. The federal government will allocate 300,000 doses of Bamlanivimab to high-risk patients, with no out-of-pocket costs for the medication.

The antibody drug is authorized for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and pediatric patients 12 years who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalization.

The goal is to reduce the hospitalization rate. This is the first drug authorized to neutralize COVID-19 and it was made in Indianapolis.

“At the same time we look outside and we have to feel concerned,” said Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly and Company. “The disease continues to spread.”

The emergency use authorization from the FDA comes just a few weeks after Eli Lilly ended an antibody trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Bamlanivimab is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

“Taking this drug within the first 10 days of symptoms allowed 70 percent of those people who would have gone to the hospital not to,” said Ricks.

High-risk patients treated with Bamlanivimab showed reduced rates of symptoms and hospitalization. Bamlanivimab’s safety and effectiveness continues to be evaluated but Ricks said the safety data has been reassuring so far.

High-risk venues. A new study on COVID-19 in big U.S. cities found that a small number of often-frequented places are responsible for the transmission of a large majority of infections – and suggests limiting crowd size at these venues might be the best way to fight the virus.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature, used cellphone data to track the hourly movement of 98 million people and model how the virus spread as they visited sporting goods stores, restaurants, churches and car dealers, among other locations.

According to the study, restaurants opening at full capacity generated the greatest increase in COVID-19 cases, followed by gyms, cafes and hotels and motels.

“Our model predicts that a small minority of “superspreader” POIs (points of interest) account for a large majority of infections” according to the study, which found that limiting crowd size at those specific venues – as opposed to a full economic shutdown – could be an effective and more viable approach to battling the virus.

Using data from Chicago, the model found that fully opening restaurants May 1 would have resulted in an additional 600,000 cases, while opening gyms would have caused another 149,000 infections. If the city had opened all points of interest completely, 3.3 million more people would have contracted the virus.

Keeping those places open but reducing the maximum occupancy at 30%, however, brought the number of projected additional cases down to 1.1 million. If the cap was at 20%, that number would have been 650,000 cases, according to the study.

The model accurately predicted the actual number of confirmed cases recorded in Chicago between March 8 and April 15, the study’s authors said.

SEC outbreak. The Southeastern Conference has been hit hard by COVID-19 as three games have been postponed.

As cases rise across the state of Alabama and throughout the country, some medical experts feel if cases don’t drop soon, it’s going to be a difficult time for college football and the public.

“Kind of like if you are riding in your car and if you’ve got shock absorbers, you can take a pot hole here and there, but if you drop off a six foot cliff and land, those shock absorbers can’t take it,” UAB Dr. Michael Sagg said.

Sagg says the country’s fight against the virus is heading in the wrong direction.

“We are heading more towards the system…even with all the testing it just can’t absorb,” Sagg said.

Though things have been uncertain throughout the pandemic, especially in sports. experts think the SEC may have to add more strict protocols in order to keep the season going.

“I won’t call it lockdown. Let’s call it a bubble. For more of the student athletes as we finish the season,” Sagg said.

The postponed games are:

Alabama vs. LSU

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Auburn vs. Mississippi State