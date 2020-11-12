While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for November 12

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Marion County update. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update on COVID-19 in Marion County and Indianapolis Thursday.

Marion County is currently in the orange category denoting “moderate to high spread” of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 9.69%.

Previously, Hogsett and Caine said they would consider more restrictive measures if Indianapolis continued to see more cases. They said a 10% positivity rate was their key benchmark–a rate the county is quickly approaching.

Marion County has had the most cases (32,031) and deaths (810) in the state.

Holcomb’s announcement. Beginning on Nov. 15 and going for at least a month, a new executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb will impose restrictions for orange and red counties in the state’s color-coded map.

Holcomb said the state is exiting Stage 5 of his “Back on Track” plan. Instead of doing stages, restrictions will happen on a county-by-county basis.

Restrictions for orange counties:

Social events limited to 50 people

Special events of more than 50 people will need approval from the local health department.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events is limited to 25% capacity

Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced and users should be socially distanced

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

Restrictions for red counties:

Social gatherings limited to 25 people

Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people need approval from the local health department. Events are not advised to be held. College and professional sports are included.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.

Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

Face coverings will continue to be required statewide. Holcomb said churches and religious gatherings will remain exempt from restrictions.

Holcomb urged Hoosiers to keep holiday gatherings small and shorter in time than normal. He recommended keeping them to only members of your household.

The governor doesn’t want businesses to have to shut down again, and believes these efforts will help prevent further restrictions.

COVID-19 map. The vast majority of Indiana counties are in higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Last week’s map (left) vs. this week’s map (right)

A look at the ISDH’s coronavirus map shows 87 of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the orange or red categories. Only five counties are in the yellow category, and zero are considered blue.

Nine counties sit in the red category for high community spread:

Clay

Decatur

Fayette

Fountain

LaGrange

Newton

Perry

Union

Warren

Last week, 74 of the state’s 92 counties were in the higher spread categories. One county was in blue, while 17 were yellow.

Long-term effects. For more than a month, a 16-year-old Zionsville girl saw the walls of her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bella Davis still has trouble walking up stairs more than two months after testing negative for the virus.

Davis went to cross country practice and started experiencing headaches. Her doctor suggested she get a COVID-19 test and it came back positive.

The teenager was quarantined in her room and did not leave that floor for more than a month.

“It was summer, so I didn’t have any homework yet and I was just watching Netflix,” said Davis. “I watched Criminal Minds. Binged all 15 seasons of it.”

She was forced to sit in total isolation for weeks because her symptoms were not going away. Her family also quarantined and got tested weekly until Davis’ 16th birthday. That is when she tested negative for COVID-19. No one else in the household ever tested positive.

It was a horrible experience for her mom, Holly, as her daughter fought the virus alone.

“I could hear her, sitting on zoom, I could hear her struggling to breath from the floor above me,” said Holly.

Davis used to power through long-distance workouts as a cross country runner. Now she still struggles to walk up a flight of stairs more than two months after testing negative.

“That will be exhausting,” she said. “I have never felt this drained, I guess.”

College football impact. The pandemic wrecked more plans across college football.

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri became the fourth SEC game postponed for the weekend. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Ohio State’s visit to Maryland has been canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Terrapins.

“This is certainly a week unlike any other,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “I’ve repeatedly said (since March) that the circumstances around the virus will guide our decisions.”

While the SEC will assess rescheduling options, there are no open dates built into the Big Ten’s nine-week schedule, and teams must play at least six games to qualify to play for the league championship.

The Buckeyes are now down to seven games at most and No. 13 Wisconsin, which was favored to meet the Buckeyes in the league championship game, has already had two games canceled because of its own outbreak.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman after he tested positive for the virus. Pittman said he has had some body aches, but is otherwise doing OK. He is isolating in his guest house with his dog.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t somewhat depressed,” Pittman said.

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

In all, eight games across major college football have been called off so far this week including Memphis at Navy, Air Force at Wyoming and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State.

This season, 55 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since major college football leagues had their revised fall schedules in place on Aug. 26.